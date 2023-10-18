ICC World Cup: Kuldeep effect rubbing off on young UP bowlers, says childhood coach

The magic of Kuldeep Yadav, who is being seen as the X-factor in India’s campaign in this 50-over World Cup, has earned him admirers across the border too. While Jasprit Bumrah leads the early wicket takers’ race jointly with eight wickets, the left-arm wrist spinner (five wickets from three) has established himself as a lethal weapon.

As India’s cricket caravan moves to the relatively cooler climes of Pune, it’s difficult to see Bangladesh stopping them in what would be the fourth league match for both. The Bangla Tigers did spoil their party in the past (2007) and won a dead rubber against India in the recent Asia Cup, but it counts for little in the current context.

Given the way Pakistan batsmen were left guessing against an in-form Kuldeep, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif stuck his neck out in a signed column on Monday to say the chinaman bowler will emerge as the highest wicket taker of the World Cup.

The way Kuldeep bamboozled Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed for two of his wickets prompted Latif to say: ‘’The Pakistan batters failed to read Kuldeep completely and were just biding time to finish his quota of overs. If their management do not think of resting him for any game, he should finish with the most wickets.’’