World Cup diary: Of air force drills and all that buzz around Motera

A thundering noise whipped up by the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran aerobatics team drill jolts a slowly filling up media centre. The two giant flags of India and Australia are shouldered in by rows of children — as part of a meticulous rehearsal for the national anthems to be played ahead of the World Cup final.

Out near the pitch identified for the final — once again a bone of contention as it’s a used pitch, like the one in India’s semi-final in Mumbai — ICC chief pitch curator Andy Atkinson, earlier wrongly reported to have gone back home practically on the eve of the final, keeps an eye as a heavy roller is applied by ground staff of hosts Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). It’s a typical scenario ahead of a big occasion at the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium, though the buzz is still not discernible across the city.

For all the history the erstwhile Motera Stadium enjoys as a Test venue, Ahmedabad has never really been known as a city consumed by cricket culture, like Mumbai, or as crazy about the sport as Kolkata. Parthiv Patel, the former India wicket-keeper, used to be its best known export to the Indian team until a certain Jasprit Bumrah broke through the ranks around seven years ago.