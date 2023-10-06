ICC World Cup: One bad day in office cannot ruin England’s campaign

As defending champions England recover from the crushing defeat against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener in Ahmedabad on 5 October, England's former World-Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan sees no reason to lose hope, as he writes in this special column.

I don’t think anyone could have foreseen the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 opener playing out quite like that.

New Zealand had an incredible day and for England, it was a crushing defeat. Even if they had scored 30 more runs to get up to a par score, I don’t think they bowled well enough to defend it, which makes it harder to take.

Enough England batters got starts but it never felt like they struck many blows throughout the innings. In many ways, New Zealand didn’t get England batters out, they got themselves out. But credit has to go to Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra for the way they played. Conway put England under pressure from the very first ball, and for Ravindra to play like that on his World Cup debut was exceptional. He was pure class.