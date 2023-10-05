ICC World Cup: Kagiso Rabada ready to play leader of South Africa pace pack

Kagiso Rabada, the South African pace warhead in this ICC World Cup, knows that he has to play the role of a leader for their pace bowling unit. And the smiling assassin, as he is often called, is bracing for it as the Proteas open their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the New Delhi on Saturday, 7 October.

Ever since a rather modest first appearance in the 2019 edition, Rabada has grown in stature by leaps and bounds to emerge as their best bet in the post-Dale Steyn or Morne Morkel era. The strapping 28-year-old has a lovely action, records 140-plus clicks regularly and is no stranger to the needs of adapting to the Indian conditions — thanks to his Indian Premier League (IPL) appearances.

After an extremely fruitful stint with the Delhi Capitals, he was released and snapped up by Punjab Kings — for whom Rabada picked up 23 wickets in the 2022 season. Incidentally, South Africa had played as many as 11 ODIs in India since the beginning of last year and he feels their collective experience could set them apart from the rest.