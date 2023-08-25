ICC World Cup: Online sale of tickets for non-India matches begins
The 10-team event, which comes back to India after 12 years, will get underway with a England-New Zealand clash on October 5
The wait is finally over. Ticket sales for ICC World Cup 2023, which comes back to India after 12 years, will get underway this evening from 8 pm IST with all the non-India event matches and non-India warm-up matches at: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.
The 10-team 50-overs showpiece, which has England as defending champions, will be held at 10 venues across the country from October 5 to November 19.
The event kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 final match-up between England against New Zealand at the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final.
In a departure from the past, tickets will go on sale in phases starting with non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches from today.
There will be 44 non-India matches across 10 world class venues in 10 host cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.
The 10 countries in fray are: Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said in a press release: 'We are delighted to announce that tickets will go on general sale for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today, bringing the pinnacle event of the one-day game directly to the world. We encourage everyone to secure their seats and be part of this historic event.'
The distribution of further ticket sales will be made available in the following stages:
August 30: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram
August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
September 3: India match at Ahmedabad
September 15: Semi-Finals and Final.
(Sales begin from 8 pm IST onwards on all days)
