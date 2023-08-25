ICC World Cup: Online sale of tickets for non-India matches begins

The wait is finally over. Ticket sales for ICC World Cup 2023, which comes back to India after 12 years, will get underway this evening from 8 pm IST with all the non-India event matches and non-India warm-up matches at: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The 10-team 50-overs showpiece, which has England as defending champions, will be held at 10 venues across the country from October 5 to November 19.

The event kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 final match-up between England against New Zealand at the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final.