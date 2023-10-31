ICC World Cup: Shaheen Afridi’s brush with history at the Eden

Kolkata: The past month or so, Shaheen Afridi has often been in the news for wrong reasons. He failed to make much of an impact in the Derby clash between India and Pakistan on 14 October, but worse still, there have been insinuations in the media that the left-arm paceman is at the forefront of an anti-Babar Azam camp in the team.

However, when he trapped young Bangladesh opener Tanzeed Hasan with the fifth ball of his first over at the Eden, Afridi grabbed the spotlight for being the quickest among fast bowlers in history to reach 100 ODI wickets in 51 matches. He bettered Australian great Mitchell Starc’s milestone (52 matches) and became the 21st member of this prestigious group of Pakistan bowlers. And yes, he was also the fastest among his countrymen to reach the feat – bettering Saqlain Mushtaq’s 53 matches.

When Afridi ended with figures of 9-1-23-3 after the Bangladesh innings, he was jointly topping the list of wicket takers in the showpiece with Adam Zampa at 16 scalps. The sinewy 23-year-old from Pashtun hinterland, who can be a lethal combination of pace, movement with a lovely yorker to boot, has certainly not done badly after making his debut in the 2018 Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.