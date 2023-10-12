ICC World Cup: Will Mohammad Shami get a game in this edition?

It will be a happy Indian squad heading for Ahmedabad for the big game against Pakistan on Saturday, 14 October. (Though their archrivals will be looking positive too.)

India's Big Two are among the runs, with Jasprit Bumrah looking as sharp as ever since his comeback from injury — even though the uncertainty over Shubman Gill’s availability for the next game continues.

If there is one question that begs to be asked, it is: Why did the team management not think of giving senior paceman Mohammad Shami a go on a flat track against Afghanistan?

They replaced Ravi Ashwin — which is understandable, as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is a small ground and historically a belter — but to play Shardul Thakur instead of Shami was apparently based on the premise of adding batting depth.

Now, it’s certainly a defensive mindset to opt for a batting all-rounder at number eight with such a line-up and on such a surface. At a time when part-time bowlers are becoming a liability in the 50-overs game with the new field restrictions and the batting surfaces on show in India, Team India’s reliance on a seaming all-rounder like Thakur is somewhat baffling however. Especially, since Hardik Pandya is now bowling full tilt again and can do the job of the sixth bowler if India go in with three pacers in the playing XI.