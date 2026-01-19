IFA summons referees over unauthorised match before Messi’s Kolkata appearance
Officials face possible disciplinary action for officiating game at Salt Lake Stadium without clearance
Four football referees who officiated a match at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium ahead of Argentine star Lionel Messi’s appearance in the city have been summoned by the Indian Football Association (IFA) for alleged procedural violations.
The IFA, which governs football in West Bengal, has asked the referees to appear before its internal disciplinary committee to explain why they officiated the match without prior approval from either the association or the Calcutta Referees’ Association (CRA). Sources said the officials could face disciplinary action if the allegations are upheld.
The match, played on 13 December at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, took place shortly before Messi’s much-anticipated visit to the stadium. The venue was already crowded as fans gathered early in the hope of seeing the global football icon.
Messi’s brief appearance, which reportedly lasted around 20 minutes, was followed by scenes of disorder inside the stadium. As security struggled to contain surging crowds eager to take photographs, spectators later complained they were unable to get a clear view of the player.
After Messi left the field, vandalism broke out, with objects thrown on to the pitch, gates damaged and several people entering the playing area. Damage was also reported in galleries and restrooms.
In response to the incident, the West Bengal government set up a committee to investigate the lapses. Event organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested and remains in judicial custody, while Aroop resigned as the state’s sports minister. Senior police officers, including Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, were issued show-cause notices.
The referees now under scrutiny had officiated a match between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour Legends at the stadium prior to Messi’s appearance. The IFA alleges that they failed to obtain the mandatory permissions required to officiate a match at such a high-profile event.
The IFA’s disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on 20 January, when the referees will be asked to present their explanations. A decision on possible action will be taken after the hearing, officials said.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines