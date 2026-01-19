IFA summons referees over unauthorised match before Messi’s Kolkata appearance

Four football referees who officiated a match at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium ahead of Argentine star Lionel Messi’s appearance in the city have been summoned by the Indian Football Association (IFA) for alleged procedural violations.

The IFA, which governs football in West Bengal, has asked the referees to appear before its internal disciplinary committee to explain why they officiated the match without prior approval from either the association or the Calcutta Referees’ Association (CRA). Sources said the officials could face disciplinary action if the allegations are upheld.

The match, played on 13 December at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, took place shortly before Messi’s much-anticipated visit to the stadium. The venue was already crowded as fans gathered early in the hope of seeing the global football icon.

Messi’s brief appearance, which reportedly lasted around 20 minutes, was followed by scenes of disorder inside the stadium. As security struggled to contain surging crowds eager to take photographs, spectators later complained they were unable to get a clear view of the player.