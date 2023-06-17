India makes bid to host World U20 Athletics in case Peru pulls out

"We are looking at Bhopal at the moment if we are to host the championship. Bhopal is putting up a brand new infrastructure at the same place they held the Shooting World Cup. They are having a full-fledged synthetic track, a warm-up track besides football and hockey fields. Foundation has already been laid, work is in full swing. We hope the facilities will be ready if India is to host the world junior championships," he said.



Asked if India can bid for other editions of the biennial championships in case Peru gets back the hosting right for the 2024 tournament, Sumariwalla said, "I think a host country is already there for the 2026 championships, we can think of 2028 but we will take a decision when the time for bidding comes."



Sumariwalla also said that the Athletics Federation of India will appoint a High Performance Director from abroad for the junior and youth teams.