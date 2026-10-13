Infantino faces scrutiny over reported £1.3 million payment from FIFA subsidiary
British media reports say additional remuneration was absent from FIFA’s annual disclosure, prompting questions over compliance with its transparency rules
Gianni Infantino reportedly received $1.76 million from FIFA’s US World Cup subsidiary in addition to the earnings disclosed in its 2024 annual report
Former FIFA governance chief Miguel Maduro said undisclosed payments from related companies would breach the organisation’s transparency rules
The reports come ahead of Thursday’s FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, where controversies surrounding Infantino could face scrutiny
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing questions over his remuneration after British media reported that a US subsidiary paid him $1.76 million (approximately £1.3 million) in addition to the earnings disclosed in the governing body’s 2024 annual report.
According to The Telegraph, US Internal Revenue Service filings showed that FWC2026 US Inc, established to organise the World Cup in the United States, made the payment in 2024.
FIFA’s annual report for that year listed Infantino’s remuneration at 4.27 million Swiss francs, approximately £3.88 million. The newspaper reported that the subsidiary payment was not included in that public disclosure.
The reports have raised questions about compliance with FIFA’s statutes, which require the president’s individual compensation to be made public.
Miguel Maduro, a former chairman of FIFA’s governance committee, told The Times that payments from FIFA-related companies would breach the organisation’s rules if they were not disclosed.
“It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public,” Maduro said.
He called for an investigation and said FIFA’s transparency obligations extended to additional forms of remuneration authorised by its compensation sub-committee.
The reported $1.76 million payment comprised a base salary, a bonus and $626,229 categorised as “other reportable compensation”. Infantino reportedly received similar or higher amounts in 2025 and 2026.
The Times also reported that Infantino had received millions in undisclosed payments, which it linked to his spending on a luxury lifestyle in Miami.
The disclosures come ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich on Thursday. According to The Telegraph, submissions from the council’s 37 members could bring several controversies surrounding Infantino under scrutiny.
With IANS inputs