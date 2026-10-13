Infantino faces scrutiny over reported £1.3 million payment from FIFA subsidiary

Gianni Infantino reportedly received $1.76 million from FIFA’s US World Cup subsidiary in addition to the earnings disclosed in its 2024 annual report

Former FIFA governance chief Miguel Maduro said undisclosed payments from related companies would breach the organisation’s transparency rules

The reports come ahead of Thursday’s FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, where controversies surrounding Infantino could face scrutiny

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing questions over his remuneration after British media reported that a US subsidiary paid him $1.76 million (approximately £1.3 million) in addition to the earnings disclosed in the governing body’s 2024 annual report.

According to The Telegraph, US Internal Revenue Service filings showed that FWC2026 US Inc, established to organise the World Cup in the United States, made the payment in 2024.

FIFA’s annual report for that year listed Infantino’s remuneration at 4.27 million Swiss francs, approximately £3.88 million. The newspaper reported that the subsidiary payment was not included in that public disclosure.

The reports have raised questions about compliance with FIFA’s statutes, which require the president’s individual compensation to be made public.

Miguel Maduro, a former chairman of FIFA’s governance committee, told The Times that payments from FIFA-related companies would breach the organisation’s rules if they were not disclosed.