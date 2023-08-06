Inzamam set to take over as Pakistan team chief selector: PCB source

Former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is set to take over as Pakistan team chief selector even as director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn will know by next week whether they will remain part of the national selection committee.

A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Inzamam has given his consent to becoming a paid chief selector again after he held the position between 2016 and 2019.

“The Cricket Technical Committee members including Misbah ul Haq, Inzamam and Muhammad Hafeez have been discussing the new selection committee and it is yet to be decided whether Arthur and Bradburn should remain members on it,” the source told PTI.