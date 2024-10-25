IOA cuts sorry figure, as it puts off today’s key meeting for no reason

The image of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) — already marred through this year by its internal fissures — took another beating when it postponed a crucial Special General Meeting scheduled for today (25 October) at the eleventh hour. The executive committee members received an email, signed by IOA director George Matthew, barely two days before the New Delhi summit, on Wednesday, 23 October.

‘As directed by the President IOA, I am to inform you that the Special General Meeting convened by the President IOA, originally scheduled for October 25 at Olympic Bhavan New Delhi, has been rescheduled to a later date,’ Mathew wrote in his email. ‘The new date and time of SGM will be communicated shortly. We apologise for inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.’

It was a meeting that the country’s Olympics sporting fraternity had been looking ahead to, as a number of key issues were at stake — including the contentious appointment of Raghu Iyer as the CEO of the umbrella governing body for the sport.

P.T. Usha, the athletics legend and IOA president, and at least 12 members of the executive committee have been publicly at loggerheads over the appointment of Iyer for a ‘prohibitive salary’, in addition to allegations of a number of financial irregularities.