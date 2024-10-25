IOA cuts sorry figure, as it puts off today’s key meeting for no reason
No word of protest against the 2026 Commonwealth Games dropping nine disciplines yet, as the top brass continue their internal bickering
The image of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) — already marred through this year by its internal fissures — took another beating when it postponed a crucial Special General Meeting scheduled for today (25 October) at the eleventh hour. The executive committee members received an email, signed by IOA director George Matthew, barely two days before the New Delhi summit, on Wednesday, 23 October.
‘As directed by the President IOA, I am to inform you that the Special General Meeting convened by the President IOA, originally scheduled for October 25 at Olympic Bhavan New Delhi, has been rescheduled to a later date,’ Mathew wrote in his email. ‘The new date and time of SGM will be communicated shortly. We apologise for inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.’
It was a meeting that the country’s Olympics sporting fraternity had been looking ahead to, as a number of key issues were at stake — including the contentious appointment of Raghu Iyer as the CEO of the umbrella governing body for the sport.
P.T. Usha, the athletics legend and IOA president, and at least 12 members of the executive committee have been publicly at loggerheads over the appointment of Iyer for a ‘prohibitive salary’, in addition to allegations of a number of financial irregularities.
Parallel decision making?
The communication breakdown between the IOA president and her officebearers have reached such a stage that while Matthew’s letter says that the new date and time of the SGM will be notified ‘shortly’, a memo from the office of Kalyan Chaubey — its joint secretary and so-called acting CEO — has simultaneously stated 10 November is the new date for the meeting.
Incidentally, Chaubey, who is also the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and a BJP politician, had filled in as acting CEO last year and claims to be functioning in the same capacity as the executive committee is yet to ‘ratify’ Iyer’s appointment.
A sports website on Thursday, 24 October, reported that Iyer, a former CEO of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, had tendered his resignation after having been in the line of fire ever since his ‘appointment’ by a three-member panel in January. However, Usha has denied the claims and insisted that he is still the bonafide CEO of the Olympics body.
While the infighting continues, the International Olympic Committee (IOA) is certainly not amused and is keeping an eye on the developments. Last week, they suspended the Athletes’ Solidarity Grant for India. A ban may be on the cards next, unless the IOA manages to put up an united front for the sake of Indian sport.
The IOA's governance since the Paris Olympics and Paralympics has been embarrassing to say the least, as the medallists are yet to be accorded an official reception and the prize money promised by the IOA earlier.
What’s more, it’s now been five days since the organisers of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games announced that they are pruning nine disciplines, a host of which — such as badminton, hockey and wrestling — formed the core medal prospects for India.
There had been no word of an official protest from the IOA on this front, even though respected names like Pulella Gopichand, Vimal Kumar and Indian hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh have criticised the decision. It does leave a bitter taste in the mouths of sportspersons and sports fans alike.
All in all, the IOA is certainly not doing India’s grandiose plans to bid for the 2036 Olympics any favours this year!
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines