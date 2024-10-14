IOA: Future tense as IOC stops Olympics solidarity grant

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is no stranger to bans and censuring from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on issues of governance. Another dubious chapter in this saga was written three days ago when the world governing body announced it was withholding the Olympic Solidarity Grant to the IOA in view of the ‘internal disputes’ in the body, led by legendary athlete P.T. Usha.

‘’There are obvious ongoing internal disputes and governance issues facing the IOA, including a number of reciprocal allegations which have been raised within the Executive Council,’’ said a letter from James MacLeod, NOC Relations and Olympic Solidarity Director to the IOA president.

Many see it as the first step from the IOC towards stronger punitive measures, but there is no let up in the battle between Usha and members of the executive council, which comprises senior office-bearers and former Olympians.

The power struggle is expected to reach a flashpoint at the forthcoming special general meeting (SGM) on 25 October, where a no confidence motion against Usha is part of the 26-point agenda “in light of alleged constitutional violations and actions potentially detrimental to Indian sports”.

However, Usha said in a press release on Sunday that the agenda circulated on an official letterhead and signed by IOA joint secretary Kalyan Choubey, also an interim CEO of the association, has no legal standing.