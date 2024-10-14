IOA: Future tense as IOC stops Olympics solidarity grant
Dola Banerjee, ace archer and executive council member, calls Usha’s moves ‘authoritarian’ as 12 members seek no-confidence motion
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is no stranger to bans and censuring from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on issues of governance. Another dubious chapter in this saga was written three days ago when the world governing body announced it was withholding the Olympic Solidarity Grant to the IOA in view of the ‘internal disputes’ in the body, led by legendary athlete P.T. Usha.
‘’There are obvious ongoing internal disputes and governance issues facing the IOA, including a number of reciprocal allegations which have been raised within the Executive Council,’’ said a letter from James MacLeod, NOC Relations and Olympic Solidarity Director to the IOA president.
Many see it as the first step from the IOC towards stronger punitive measures, but there is no let up in the battle between Usha and members of the executive council, which comprises senior office-bearers and former Olympians.
The power struggle is expected to reach a flashpoint at the forthcoming special general meeting (SGM) on 25 October, where a no confidence motion against Usha is part of the 26-point agenda “in light of alleged constitutional violations and actions potentially detrimental to Indian sports”.
However, Usha said in a press release on Sunday that the agenda circulated on an official letterhead and signed by IOA joint secretary Kalyan Choubey, also an interim CEO of the association, has no legal standing.
“This action (issuing notice of meeting) is both illegal and in violation of the IOA Constitution,” Usha’s statement released on IOA’s X account read. “I want to make it unequivocally clear that the current and only CEO of the IOA is Mr. Raghuram lyer, who officially joined the IOA on 15 January 2024.”
Arguing her case further, Usha said: "In accordance with Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution, as the President of the IOA, I have already convened the SGM, with due notice issued on 3 October, 2024. Further, I have not authorised Mr Kalyan Choubey, Jt Secretary IOA to convene any meeting or promulgate an agenda for the SGM on 25 October, 2024."
No prizes for guessing that the biggest bone of contention between Usha and members of the executive council, 12 of whom had signed a joint complaint to the IOC last month, was the appointment of Iyer as the highly-paid CEO of the association.
When contacted by NH, Choubey, who represents the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the IOA, refused to comment on the controversy. ‘’I don’t want to make a comment at this stage in the interest of Indian sport. Let’s wait for the 25 October meeting when a clearer picture may emerge,’’ he said.
The question that begs to be asked is why is the appointment of Iyer — a former CEO of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals — such a contentious issue that it forced 12 of the 15-member EC to send a letter to the IOC?
Archer Dola Banerjee, Arjuna Award recipient and former Olympian (2004 and 2008), who was one of the signatories to the letter, said: ‘’We have the highest regard for Usha madam. However, if there is one individual on one side and 12 of us on another, then you have to appreciate the merit in what we are trying to say."
'No ratification'
‘’It is very much within the executive council’s right to study the candidature of Mr Iyer as his appointment is not valid without our ratification. We didn’t even know whether the other candidates were suitable enough but were told that the appointment had already been done. Incidentally, madam has taken several key decisions during the past year about which we came to know only from the media. This is no way to run a democratic body,’’ Banerjee said.
‘’We had kept quiet all along in the interest of Indian sport while things were being decided from the president’s office, and this included key decisions regarding our contingent for Paris. What’s more, the dates of upcoming National Games were also announced without our knowledge,’’ she added.
Apart from the likes of Choubey and Banerjee, the EC also includes ace shooter Gagan Narang, a bronze medallist in London 2012 and vice-president of IOA.