IPL 2024 auction: Who can replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans?

Who can replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024? It seems to be one of the key areas of interest in the mini auction, scheduled in Dubai on 19 December, as the final list of 333 players to go under the hammer was released by the BCCI on Monday, 11 December.

While the annual mini auctions are no stranger to some mega deals, what with the franchises eyeing to fill up specific slots from a smaller pool of players – IPL has just seen the biggest trade off in history when the star India allrounder was traded to his original franchise Mumbai Indians for his annual fee of a whopping Rs 15 crore and an undisclosed transfer fee. The cash injection will see the Titans sitting at the auction table with the biggest purse of Rs 38.15 crore, but there are not too many allrounders in the game who can match Pandya’s multi-tasking abilities.

The last two seasons had seen Pandya rediscover himself as a performer and a leader, adapting himself to a more responsible role up the batting order and regularly clocking 140-plus with his seam bowling. Shubman Gill, a young captain and not really tested in the pressure cooker atmosphere of IPL, may like to pick the brains an experienced customer in this role to be part of a leadership group.

However, another interesting prospect whose name has come up is Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan, who stood out with an all-round performance of 353 runs from nine matches and nine wickets in the 2023 World Cup. The 23-year-old has a good strike rate in batting and can open the bowling in T20 format and the fact that the team already has his compatriots Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed may influence the decision makers.