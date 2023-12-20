IPL 2024: Is Rohit Sharma primed for a player-mentor role in Mumbai Indians?

The dust seems to be settling on the unceremonious removal of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. If there was a certain lack of grace in the way the announcement was made last week, however credible the new choice is, the MI management has now slipped into damage control mode.

Reports of the Mumbai Paltan losing over 1.5 million followers on Instagram in the wake of Rohit’s removal was disturbing but then, those were largely emotional decisions — fans’ angst is nothing new in IPL and has happened with the likes of Sourav Ganguly or Gautam Gambhir.

Media reports suggested that at least two of the franchises had been in touch with the India captain to try and convince the MI management for a trading since that window opened on Wednesday, but it is not feasible with the teams left with only a pittance in their purse after the auction in Dubai (barring Punjab Kings’ Rs 12.50 crore).

The ‘Hitman’ hence is being primed to slip into a player-mentor role, somewhat on the lines of Sachin Tendulkar, and will be in line for a place in the dugout once he is done with white ball cricket. This is what Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians’ global head of cricket, hinted during a chat with the broadcasters on the sidelines of the auction when asked about their most successful IPL captain’s role in the new season.