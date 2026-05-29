No smart glasses as BCCI clamps down on new gadgets

There is a renewed sense of urgency among IPL authorities to clamp down on the use of cutting-edge technology, seemingly in an effort to counter betting and match-fixing in the world’s richest league. With only two matches to go for the 2026 edition (qualifier 2 and final), a media report says the league's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has issued a fresh advisory to players and support staff warning against the use of smart glasses, sunglasses and goggles equipped with communication and recording technology inside restricted areas on match days.

Under the new guidelines, players and support staff must hand over any smart glasses to the security liaison officer (SLO) when they arrive at the venue. These devices must be deposited along with mobile phones, smartwatches and any other communication-capable gadgets before entering restricted team areas. Anyone found carrying or using smart glasses — such as Ray-Ban Meta or Oakley — inside the PMOA (player and match officials area) will be held to be in violation of tournament protocols.

The board has also warned that failure to deposit such devices could lead to disciplinary action and personal penalties under the IPL 2026 Minimum Standards regulations.

This comes in the wake of the BCCI cracking the whip earlier this month when IPL CEO Hemang Amin had a meeting with representatives of all 10 franchises to sensitise them about the presence of ‘unauthorised’ persons in the team bus, PMOA and hotels. ‘’A few franchises had shown laxity towards maintaining protocol and hence, we needed to revisit them,’’ BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on that occasion.