IPL: B’Desh cricketer will still have to be paid his fees by KKR

The BCCI’s decision to release the Bangladeshi cricketer may have been driven by considerations of safety and the desire to prevent disruption of matches. However, by taking the decision after a robust social media campaign by BJP leaders and trolls, who believe it is unpatriotic to allow a Bangladeshi player to play in the IPL, BCCI has invited criticism of again mixing politics with sports.

The decision has come as a surprise because BCCI has actually agreed to play in Bangladesh later this year in September a series of matches. The Indian foreign minister travelled to Dhaka to attend the funeral of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and hand over a personal letter of condolence by PM Modi to Begum Zia’s son and BNP leader Tarique Rahman.

Trade with Bangladesh is still on and a team owned by Ambani-owned MI Emirates is playing in ILT20 in the UAE and has been allowed to retain a Bangladeshi player Shakib-Al-Hasan.

The decision, which is unlikely to make Hindus in Bangladesh safer, and while Musrafizur Rahman may still have to be paid the contractual fee of Rs 9.20 crore, the decision appears to be motivated by a desire to avoid violent disruptions by lumpen elements and pseudo-nationalists in the Indian Premier League starting in March, 2026. The BCCI could have waited for the election in Bangladesh to get over on 12 February, 2026 before taking the call.

The BCCI, known as the big bully of international cricket because of its money power and the ability to draw large number of spectators across the country, enjoys considerable notoriety by refusing to play with Pakistan (2019), its refusal to play in Pakistan (2023), refusal by Indian players to shake hands with Pakistani players after the Asia Cup Final (2025), refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman (2025) and asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman (2026).

The latest directive of the BCCI to Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from the team is an inevitable collateral damage, said former cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra. Since Bangladeshi Hindus are facing violent attacks, he reasoned (wrongly) that India cannot in good conscience play with Bangladesh. The decision, however, drew scathing criticism from cricket fans in India.

“This is a deeply unwise move. It is in India's national interest to have good relations with Bangladesh, and cricketing ties can vitally help in that. This short-sighted decision may only make Dhaka come closer to Islamabad,” posted historian Ramchandra Guha on X.