Is it time to scrap Ranji Trophy, or re-invent the wheel?

However, the buzz is that BCCI physio Nitin Patel has ruled him fit for competitive cricket, leading to speculation about the Kolkata Knight Riders captain being reluctant to take a chance with his fitness a month ahead of the IPL. There are suggestions that even the KKR management is party to the plan, since their batting line-up suffered throughout the 2023 season owing to his absence.

Where does that leave the Ranji Trophy? Speaking to National Herald, Arun Lal, former India opener and a colossus in domestic cricket, feels that such cases are still exceptions, but also inevitable as a sign of the changing times.

"The only way to counter this is to enhance the stature of the Ranji. I have always been a great fan of Ranji and to be fair to the BCCI, they have done a lot in terms of increasing the fee structure of the players, but the reality is that youngsters would rather play IPL today than come up through the Ranji grind to make it to the national team. Ranji should be a financially attractive proposition to woo them too.’’

Lal also feels the BCCI diktat of making it compulsory for players to play a number of Ranji matches in order to play the IPL is not really tenable. ‘’If any player comes up tomorrow to say he has fashioned himself as a white-ball cricketer and can only play the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (20 overs), can you stop them? The money is so big in IPL these days that some of these players may even take premature retirement from red-ball cricket if you push them,’’ he said.

For someone like Faiz Fazal, who led Vidarbha to the Ranji crown and was a prolific scorer for them before his retirement this season, the BCCI directive is the only way out. ‘’The compulsory appearance is the only way out, or else there will be a tendency on the part of Gen-X players to seek excuses to get out. Indian cricket cannot do without this tournament with such a rich history,’’ Fazal said.