Is the Indian cricket head coach’s job not a hot property anymore?

There were no real surprises when Gautam Gambhir, the sole contender for the post of India’s head coach after Rahul Dravid, expressed his readiness to take over the job at a promotional event in Dubai on Sunday, June 2, 2024. His public admission, meanwhile, is sure to generate a sigh of relief among the BCCI top brass as it has become a virtual one-horse race now.

‘’I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and across the globe as well,’’ said the two-time World Cup winner. Riding on a high after Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL triumph last week and an extremely successful debut as a IPL mentor barely three seasons back, Gambhir is definitely a candidate with strong credentials but the circumstances under which he became the only choice raises questions about how inviting the job currently is.

Is the position of India head coach then not such an enviable one anymore, despite the high profile and the wholesome pay package it entails? There was a time – not so long before – when the likes of a Greg Chappell had to pass the muster with a presentation while heavyweights like Ravi Shastri or Anil Kumble had to appear in virtual interviews with the erstwhile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members with a vision plan.

Cut to 2024, it’s still not clear whether Gambhir had formally applied within the stipulated deadline of 27 May but is considered the best candidate anyway as VVS Laxman – the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) and deemed to be a natural successor to Dravid at the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup last year – has expressed his reluctance to take over the job.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting went public in a signed article on the ICC website that he was sounded out for the job on a one-to-one basis while Justin Langer, his erstwhile teammate and head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, did his cause a huge disservice by revealing that he was alerted about the ‘pressure and internal politics’ of the job by none other than KL Rahul – captain of his franchise. Stephen Fleming, the respected former New Zealand captain and head coach of Chennai Super Kings, was another candidate who was sounded out for the top job without much success.