Jeje Lalpekhlua: Once Baichung Bhutia's strike partner, now Mizoram MLA

When Jeje Lalpekhlua, a former Indian football star, edged out a heavyweight candidate in the recent Mizoram assembly elections, many felt he could be in the running for the role of sports and youth affairs minister in the north-eastern state.

The berth finally eluded him, but the once-feared striker feels there is still a lot to do outside the minister’s chair.

The ministerial berth in the eight-member cabinet of the newly formed Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has gone to Tetea Hmar — secretary of the Mizoram Football Association and a member of the working committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). ‘’I have known him since my Under-16 playing days and will provide him with all the inputs," says Lalpekhlua, who defeated Mizoram health minister and Mizo National Front candidate R. Lalthangliana in the last elections from the South Tuipui constituency.

"It’s a known fact that Miozram abounds in natural talent in football, but we need to create the right infra structure to spot the grassroot talents and develop them," he added.

It’s no surprise to see a successful footballer or sportsperson trying to get a toehold in politics, but such forays have produced mixed results at best. While current AIFF head honcho Kalyan Choubey is a prominent member of the BJP and Prasun Banerjee has been a two-time MP from the Trinamool Congress, Lalpekhlua's former teammate Baichung Bhutia has failed to win a single election despite the cult status he enjoys in the hills and beyond.