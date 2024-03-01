Khelo India: Chandigarh University emerge overall champions

Chandigarh University stood tall in the competition as they emerged overall champions for the first time in the Khelo India University Games, as the current edition concluded at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on Thursday evening, 29 February. They finished with a total of 71 medals, including 32 golds, 18 silvers and 21 bronzes.

Lovely Professional University were a distant second with 20 golds, 14 silvers and 8 bronzes, while Guru Nanak Dev University finished third with 12 golds, 20 silvers and 19 bronzes — the latter being the only contingent apart from the champions to cross the 50-medal mark.

A glittering closing ceremony, with traditional musical performances from local artists, marked the end of the fourth edition.

Assam was hosting the games for the second time. Speaking on the occasion, Nandita Gorlosa, the state’s minister of sports and youth welfare, said: “Assam has established itself as a major sports destination of the North-East by successfully hosting major events like the National Games, South Asian Games and the Khelo India Youth Games.