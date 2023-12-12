Khelo India: How para athletes touched a chord in Asiad gold-medallist Samra

Today was a special experience for Sift Kaur Samra, a double gold-medallist shooter at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

A star guest at the awards ceremony of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in Delhi, she was there on 12 December to give away medals on the third day of the para athletes' meet. Calling it a sobering experience, Samra said it would serve as inspiration in her pursuit of glory in the Paris Olympics 2024.

After boxing legend Mary Kom and Fit India influencer Sangram Singh gave away some medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it was Samra's turn to do the honours at the para powerlifting event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Games, Samra — the 22-year-old from Punjab who bettered the world record in the women’s 50m 3P Rifle event on her way to gold at Hangzhou — said: “The experience to give away medals at the Khelo India Para Games is special. Initially, I wondered if I was inspirational enough to do this, but then I just soaked in the moment."