Khelo India Para Games: These athletes are showing us how to live, says Anju Bobby George 

The fourth day of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games saw an Asian mark fall in a throwing event but more significantly, it continued to cast a spell on the elite athletes of the country visiting the venues in Delhi.

After Mary Kom, it was the turn of Anju Bobby George, India’s first medallist with a bronze at the 2003 World Athletics until Neeraj Chopra’s feat this year, former national hockey captain Viren Rasquinha and multiple Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia turned up to hand over medals to some of the winners on Wednesday.

Anju, now a vice-president with the Athletics Federation of India who also runs her own academy, told the Khelo India media team: ‘’These athletes are showing us how to live. Their adversity has not stopped them from achieving their goals as they are continuing to play sport. They have done exceptionally well across all international tournaments.