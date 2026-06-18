National Games, local players for KKR: sports minister rolls out long wishlist

West Bengal may host its first-ever National Games within the ‘next one to two years,’ according to the minister of sports and youth affairs in the state's newly elected BJP government. It’s only one of a slew of promises Dr Indranil Khan made in his first major interaction with the local sports media in Kolkata on Tuesday.

From launching a sports university in the state, freeing sports governance of "corruption and nepotism", ensuring fair representation of Bengal cricketers in IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and providing the right ecosystem to produce home-bred athletes at the international level to staging the National Games — a tall order the new minister set for himself.

Interestingly, the new regime has already seen two sports ministers on the job since it took over in early May, with Nisith Pramanik being the first incumbent before Khan took over once the cabinet expanded.

‘’Hosting a National Games is on our radar within the next one or two years. The problem is a lot of the sporting infrastructure has been lying idle for several years now, while students’ hostels where athletes can stay are in a state of disrepair. We have started the inspection for work to begin on them in the coming months,’’ the minister said to a query.