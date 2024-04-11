Neeraj Chopra to compete in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on 18 June

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on 18 June, where he will be up against 19-year-old sensation Max Dehning of Germany, the latest entrant in the 90m club, the organisers said.

The 26-year-old Chopra, who will begin his season in the Doha Diamond League Meeting on 10 May, had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m -- his career second best -- while he pulled out of the event in 2023 as he was recovering from an injury then. Chopra has a personal best of 89.94m.

The Paavo Nurmi Games are named after the legendary Finnish middle and long distance runner. It is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series event, one of the most prestigious single-day competitions outside the Diamond League Meeting series.

"Javelin throw Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will return to Turku in June. Chopra will compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games after a year's break and will meet a high-quality group of competitors. The competition will take place in Turku on June 18," said Arttu Salonen, who is responsible for athlete procurement at Paavo Nurmi Games, on the official event website.

"In addition to Chopra, we already have a contract with German Julian Weber and spring's surprise Max Dehning.