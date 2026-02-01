“Nobody wins if we let politics spill onto the cricket pitch”

Is the troubled build-up to the T20 World Cup a wake-up call for the ICC, facing allegations of an India bias?

Yes, India’s stranglehold on the ICC’s decision-making process is damaging. There needs to be a serious governance review as all board members are thinking about their own interests rather than the sport. Chairman Jay Shah is in a terribly conflicted position. For neutrality and greater transparency, I feel there is a need for more independent directors.

That’ll require a new constitution, which may not be easy. Can the more powerful boards make a difference if they speak up?

England and Australia are the biggest culprits for letting the status quo prevail. They are frightened of upsetting India as that would mean a huge loss of revenue. The last England versus India Test series was one of the best in recent times—with a great turnout at all venues. Both these countries are in a position to speak their minds, but their boards don’t want to rock the boat.

As someone who ran ICC’s financials for several years, what do you feel about the unequal distribution of funds among member countries?

It’s a valid grouse as the money should go where it’s needed most. What’s the point of giving small amounts to the West Indies, which consists of so many islands, or to South Africa? New Zealand can still manage because they have a small population. Meanwhile, new full member nations like Afghanistan and Ireland don’t even get enough money to give their cricketers full-time professional status. In our time, [Jagmohan] Dalmiya and I insisted that every country should play each other every four years—that doesn’t happen anymore. You only have the creamy layer playing the full five Test series among themselves. No one is looking after cricket; they’re looking after themselves.

Do you think Bangladesh had a strong enough case to pull out?

The ICC should not have allowed it to come to this. That’s why I say a governance review is so critical. First, the BCCI shouldn’t have dropped a player [Mustafizur Rehman] from IPL after accepting him in auction. When India cannot guarantee the security of one player, the question about their team’s safety is certainly relevant. But they made a tactical error—their government should have taken the lead in forbidding the team from going to India, not the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). India did that when they refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan insisted on the same rules being applied, and the hybrid model was accepted.