Obituary: Mike Procter, a genius overshadowed by apartheid

For the average Indian cricket fan with not much sense of history, the name of Mike Procter may not evoke pleasant memories. The South African great was the ICC match referee for the contentious India-Australia series in 2008 when he found spinner Harbhajan Singh guilty of racially abusing Australia’s Andrew Symonds, an episode which later became famous as 'Monkeygate'.

However, Procter was much more than that — a part of the golden generation of South African cricket comprising himself, Barry Richards and the Pollock brothers, who could have been the ‘Invincibles’ in the 1970s and 80s ahead of the West Indies but for the sporting isolation of the country thanks to its apartheid policy. Part of that legacy was undone on Saturday when the legendary allrounder, 77, passed away in Durban after complications arising out of cardiac surgery.

Just how powerful was the impact of that team lead by Dr Ali Bacher? If Bacher himself rates Procter, Richards and Graeme Pollock as three of South Africa’s greatest all-time players, it is not without reason. South Africa won six of the seven Tests in which Procter played, all against Australia, before their sporting isolation began in 1970.

The other match was drawn, with South Africa on the verge of victory before rain ended play. In those seven matches, Procter took 41 wickets with some aggressive exhibition of pace and swing at an average of 15.02. He also equalled a world batting record when he hit six first-class centuries in successive innings.