Paralympics: Preethi Pal, whose weak legs bow before a strong heart

The Indian medal rush has begun in Paris Paralympics and young Preethi Pal has become one of the standout performers already, capping her bronze medal in the women’s 100 m T35 class last Friday by storming to another third place finish in the 200 m on Sunday.

The 23-year-old now has a major ‘first’ to her credit as she became the first women’s para athlete from India to claim two medals at the track in Paralympics, while she is only the second athlete after shooter Avani Lekhara to earn two medals in a single edition in Paris. Any sprint medal at this level brings its own challenges because of the depth of competition and Preethi showed she belonged there with a personal best of 30.01 sec to finish behind Chinese pair Xia Zhou and Guo Qianqian in 200 m.

"This is after five years of hard work but there have been people who have been taunting me and saying things that I won because I was lucky," Preethi told the media after winning the second medal. "Winning tonight proves to people that it is not by luck alone but because of hard work. This is due to my coach Gaje bhaiya (Gajendra Singh) who I remember after I had vomited in training because the intensity was so high."