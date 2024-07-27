Paris Olympics: Céline Dion and Lady Gaga dazzle at the Opening Ceremony
Lady Gaga’s performance of "Mon Truc En Plumes" was electrifying, while Céline Dion’s emotional rendition of "Hymne à L’amour" marked a triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion on Friday, 26 July, with an unforgettable Opening Ceremony set against the iconic Seine River and the Eiffel Tower.
The evening was a joyous celebration of French culture, art, and heritage, featuring show-stopping performances by international superstars Céline Dion and Lady Gaga.
Céline Dion’s performance was the emotional heart of the night, marking a significant comeback for the Canadian diva.
Standing beneath the glowing Olympic rings, Dion delivered an emotional rendition of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à L’amour,” or “The Hymn to Love,” leaving the audience spellbound, reported the Rolling stone.
This moment was especially poignant as it was her first major performance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, as per various media reports. The neurological condition had forced her to take a hiatus.
Dion’s triumphant return to the stage in Paris was met with thunderous applause and admiration.
In a heartfelt message on social media, Dion expressed her joy and gratitude, "I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"
She first hinted at her return to the stage during an interview on NBC, declaring that "today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. Because I want to, and I miss it,” as per the report from Rolling stone.
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga also set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performance of “Mon Truc En Plumes,” paying tribute to French cabaret icon Zizi Jeanmaire, as per Forbes.
Dressed to the nines in a dazzling outfit, Gaga’s rendition was a perfect blend of glamour and theatricality, capturing the spirit of French culture.
As Gaga performed along the banks of the river Seine, the competing athletes arrived in a parade of boats.
The "Bad Romance" singer made a grand entrance at the Opening Ceremony, surrounded by dancers holding light pink feathers.
Dressed head-to-toe in Dior, Gaga wore a corset-style black bodysuit paired with matching opera gloves.
Midway through Zizi Jeanmaire’s cabaret-style set, Gaga sent her backup dancers offstage, taking center stage for a solo performance at a grand piano, reported Hindustan Times.
The "Born This Way" singer shared her gratitude in a heartfelt social media post upon her return to music. “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year,” she wrote.
Her performance was part of a larger celebration that included French artists like pop superstar Aya Nakamura, singer Juliette Armanet, and rapper Rim’K, along with a special rock opera by the Théâtre du Chatelet, added the report.
