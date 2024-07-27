Paris Olympics: Céline Dion and Lady Gaga dazzle at the Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion on Friday, 26 July, with an unforgettable Opening Ceremony set against the iconic Seine River and the Eiffel Tower.

The evening was a joyous celebration of French culture, art, and heritage, featuring show-stopping performances by international superstars Céline Dion and Lady Gaga.

Céline Dion’s performance was the emotional heart of the night, marking a significant comeback for the Canadian diva.

Standing beneath the glowing Olympic rings, Dion delivered an emotional rendition of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à L’amour,” or “The Hymn to Love,” leaving the audience spellbound, reported the Rolling stone.

This moment was especially poignant as it was her first major performance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, as per various media reports. The neurological condition had forced her to take a hiatus.

Dion’s triumphant return to the stage in Paris was met with thunderous applause and admiration.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Dion expressed her joy and gratitude, "I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"