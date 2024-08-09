Paris Olympics: "Equally happy for Nadeem, he is also our child"

Elated over her son's silver medal, Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for his arch-rival, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris on Thursday night, 8 August. "He is also our child," she said.

Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m — but by then Nadeem had already pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m.

With the silver win, Chopra became only the third Indian and the first in track-and-field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

"We are very happy with the silver. The one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child... all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told PTI in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.