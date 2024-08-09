Paris Olympics: There's a lot left in me, says Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver

In a dramatic and tension-filled evening at the Paris Olympics, India's Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in the men's javelin throw, narrowly missing out on gold.

Despite recording his second-best throw ever at 89.45 meters, the reigning Olympic champion found himself bested by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who shattered the Olympic record with a jaw-dropping 92.97-meter throw.

The two athletes, who have shared friendly rivalry for years, captivated the audience at Stade de France.

Neeraj Chopra, 26, who became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field at Tokyo 2020, entered the competition with high expectations.

However, Neeraj, who has been battling injuries in the lead-up to the Olympics, managed only one valid throw out of six attempts.

His second-round effort of 89.45 meters, though impressive, was not enough to secure a second consecutive gold.

“It was a good throw, but I’m not that happy with my performance today,” Neeraj admitted afterward. “My technique and runway were not that good. I managed only one throw, the rest I fouled. In javelin, if your run is not so good, you can’t throw very far,” reported the Olympics blog.