Paris Olympics: There's a lot left in me, says Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver
In a dramatic and tension-filled evening at the Paris Olympics, India's Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in the men's javelin throw, narrowly missing out on gold.
Despite recording his second-best throw ever at 89.45 meters, the reigning Olympic champion found himself bested by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who shattered the Olympic record with a jaw-dropping 92.97-meter throw.
The two athletes, who have shared friendly rivalry for years, captivated the audience at Stade de France.
Neeraj Chopra, 26, who became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field at Tokyo 2020, entered the competition with high expectations.
However, Neeraj, who has been battling injuries in the lead-up to the Olympics, managed only one valid throw out of six attempts.
His second-round effort of 89.45 meters, though impressive, was not enough to secure a second consecutive gold.
“It was a good throw, but I’m not that happy with my performance today,” Neeraj admitted afterward. “My technique and runway were not that good. I managed only one throw, the rest I fouled. In javelin, if your run is not so good, you can’t throw very far,” reported the Olympics blog.
Nadeem, 27, unleashed his record-breaking throw in the second round, leaving the competition trailing in his wake.
The throw not only earned him Pakistan’s first-ever individual Olympic gold but also set a new standard in the sport.
It was a moment of pride and redemption for Nadeem, who had previously finished behind Neeraj in several major competitions, including the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
“It’s a sport, we have to accept it,” Neeraj said, reflecting on his first defeat to Nadeem. “Today’s competition was really great. Arshad Nadeem threw really well. Congratulations to him and his country,” reported the Olympics blog.
The competition also saw Grenada’s Anderson Peters secure the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters, while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Kenya’s Julius Yego rounded out the top five.
For Neeraj Chopra, the silver medal, while a significant achievement, is bittersweet.
Chopra has had injuries for over the past few years, particularly issues with his adductor muscles, which hampered his preparations for Paris 2024.
“Whenever I throw, 60-70 percent focus is on injury. My runway was not good today, my speed was also low,” Neeraj shared, highlighting the challenges he faced. “There is a lot left in me. I have to do that. I have that feeling that I can do it. Unless I achieve that, I won't be at peace.”
Despite the setbacks, Neeraj remains determined to continue his journey, with his sights set on recovering fully and returning stronger for future competitions.
With Nadeem’s victory, the balance of power has momentarily shifted.
“I have been competing with Arshad since 2010 and lost to him for the first time today. We will try to maintain Asian supremacy till we have strength in our body,” Neeraj stated.
For now the night belongs to Nadeem but the story is far from over.
