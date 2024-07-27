Olympic Games: How did Paris shine from space? Here’s what NASA shared

NASA on Saturday, 27 July shared stunning images of Paris from space as the 2024 Paris Olympics got off to a blistering start amid thunderclouds and heavy rains.

The International Space Station (ISS) posted some images from its X social media account.

“The City of Light. Paris, where the 2024 Olympics just kicked off, dazzles in these night-time photos taken from the International Space Station,” posted the orbiting laboratory.