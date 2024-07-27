Paris Olympics: Shooting, shuttlers, hockey to kick off India’s medal pursuit in France

The Summer Games 2024 commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exhilarating Day 1 of competition.

The day promises a flurry of sporting action, highlighted by the performances of Indian shooters, shuttlers, and the men's hockey team as they begin their quest for glory in Paris.

The focus will be on the mixed team event in the 10m air rifle on Saturday, 27 July 2024. Also playing on Day 1 will be the Indian men’s hockey team who face New Zealand in their first group stage match along with the start of the badminton group stage matches featuring Lakshya Sen, the Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Castro pair, and the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair in action.

Three years after securing seven historic medals in Tokyo, the Indian contingent aims at least to match that feat at the Paris 2024 Olympics. With 117 athletes competing across 16 disciplines, the excitement is palpable as India sets its sights on another record-breaking performance.

In Chateauroux, India's largest ever shooting contingent, comprising 21 athletes, aims to end the medal drought since the 2012 London Olympics.