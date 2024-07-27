Paris Olympics: Indian shooters fall short in mixed 10m air rifle
Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh were in the race for the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event
Not a good start to the day for Indian shooting fans as the two pairs of Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh failed to qualify for the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification round at the Paris Olympics, on Saturday, 27 July.
Ramita and Arjun shot a total of 628.7 in a series of 30 shots for each.
Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, the second Indian team, finished 12th with 626.3 points.
China, Korea, Germany, and Kazakhstan will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team medal matches.
Only the top four teams in the rankings proceed to the medal rounds, with the first and second-placed teams competing for the gold medal.
Four other Indian shooters - Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema - will be in action later in the 10m air pistol individual events
