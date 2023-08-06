Paris Olympics swim event called off over pollution fears

A pre-Olympics swimming event, due to take place Sunday in France's Seine River, has been called off due to pollution in the water, World Aquatics said.

The women's 10k race was scheduled for 07:30 a.m. local time (0530 UTC). The men's 10k was arranged for four hours later.

But heavy rains over the past week in Paris have caused sewers to overflow, polluting the Seine, which runs through the French capital.

"Following recent above-average rainfall in Paris, the water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers' health," the international water sports body wrote in a statement, having analyzed water samples.