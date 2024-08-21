Paris Paralympics: Meet Sumit Antil, India’s other javelin hero

Striking a realistic note, he said: "It all matters on the day, maybe 75 m could also be out of reach as well but that may not mean I can’t defend gold. The aim is to attempt to produce my best on the day that it matters most. That is not always easy."

Sumit, of course, is effusive in praise of the influence the Neeraj factor has wielded in their sport in the country in recent years. "Neeraj bhai’s 89.45 m throw (in Olympics) was a great effort. It was his season’s best and it came after he was carrying an injury — that says a lot about the man," he said.

"The way he has improved the javelin standards in India is amazing, he deserves all the credit for that. I have not thought about having the same kind of impact as he has had on this sport — the focus is only on doing my best — but of course, it would be great to inspire people the way he does," he said in all humility.

Sumit, who received a funding of Rs 58.97 lakh from the Union sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), revealed a simple piece of advice from Neeraj ahead of the upcoming Paralympics. "He says that I should not try anything new and just trust my preparation by staying cool and steady," he said.