Patwal, man behind Simon Harmer 2.0, wants to see him bowl in IPL too

The stars finally aligned after a long wait for Simon Harmer, one of the main architects of South Africa’s remarkable 2-0 Test series sweep against India, a result which has kicked off serious introspection within Indian cricket. At 36, the Player of the Series knows the virtues of patience and persistence only too well — and the Indian hand behind his resurgence feels the off spinner’s talent can be tapped in a different avatar as well.

The mobile phone of Umesh Patwal, a professional coach in Mumbai with whom Harmer had been quietly working for the past decade, has not stopped ringing ever since one of his more celebrated wards captured the imagination of Indian fans with a 17-wicket haul in just two Tests. The last one, in which Harmer returned figures of 23-6-37-6 in Guwahati, saw India collapse to 140 all out while the delivery which had a class act like K.L. Rahul groping for it before being bowled is still being discussed with awe.

‘’A coach shouldn’t identify someone as a favourite pupil, but he has been one of the most dedicated characters I have ever seen,’’ Patwal said from Mumbai. ‘’He still has about five years of cricket left in him and I think some of the IPL teams can think about using him in the powerplays — he did it for Blasters when Essex won the T20 and is a decent batter too.’’

It was during the Eden Test in Kolkata that Harmer first referred to the behind-the-scenes role of Patwal in shaping Simon Harmer 2.0 after his decision to take up a Kolpak contract following a misadventure in international cricket in 2015.