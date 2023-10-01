PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media and fans for World Cup travel

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday wrote to the sport's governing body ICC for expediting the visa process for journalists and fans who wish to travel to India for the World Cup beginning October 5.

Pakistan, who are based in Hyderabad in the run-up to the mega event, play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

The PCB, which had written to the ICC over the visa delay for the players earlier this month, highlighted its concerns over visas for Pakistan fans and media on this occasion.

In an email, the PCB sought prompt action from the ICC on the visa process for fans and media. While it is tough to put a number to the fans applying for Indian visa, around 50 journalists are expected to travel for the World Cup.

Sources in BCCI, which is the tournament host, said the External Affairs Ministry is vetting the names of journalists who want to cover the 50-over event. The applications will need clearance from external affairs, home and sports ministries as Pakistan is on India's prior reference list (PRC).