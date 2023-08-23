Sports

Pragg holds Carlsen to another draw, final heads to tiebreaks

It was a quiet draw as Carlsen could not gain much advantage despite playing with white pieces

Aynur Sofiyeva, Azerbaijan's first WGM, made the ceremonial first move in the game between Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa (photo: @FIDE_chess/X)
India's Rameshbabu 'Pragg' Praggnanandhaa held world number one Magnus Carlsen to a second successive draw in their two-game final in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, taking the summit clash into the tiebreaker.

Pragg, who had played out a draw with white pieces on Tuesday, held the Norwegian five-time world champion in classical chess to another draw, this time with black pieces.

It was a quiet draw as Carlsen could not gain much advantage despite playing with white pieces. The final will now be decided on Thursday via rapid chess tiebreak games.

