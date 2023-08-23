Pragg holds Carlsen to another draw, final heads to tiebreaks

India's Rameshbabu 'Pragg' Praggnanandhaa held world number one Magnus Carlsen to a second successive draw in their two-game final in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, taking the summit clash into the tiebreaker.

Pragg, who had played out a draw with white pieces on Tuesday, held the Norwegian five-time world champion in classical chess to another draw, this time with black pieces.

It was a quiet draw as Carlsen could not gain much advantage despite playing with white pieces. The final will now be decided on Thursday via rapid chess tiebreak games.