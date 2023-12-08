Rubiales misbehaved with England players too, new FIFA report says

There could be more trouble for Luis Rubiales, the disgraced former Spanish football body president, with Fifa releasing new allegations against him on Wednesday, 6 December. England FA chair Debbie Hewitt had accused Rubiales of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with English players too after the Spain-England final in New Zealand.

The Fifa, which was already banned Rubiales for three years, made public Hewitt’s deposition which said that during the medal ceremony, Rubiales cupped and stroked the face of England player Laura Coombs and seemingly forcefully kissed Lucy Bronze

Rubiales, already slapped with a three-year ban on allegations of forcefully kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on her lips, responded to the Fifa statement saying Coombs had been injured and was wearing a bandage on her head, which is why he tried to comfort her, and that Bronze was Super Cup champion in Spain and Rubiales had participated in the celebration.

Hewitt, the English FA official, who was next to Rubiales at the medal ceremony, also said the Spaniard’s tone of voice was ‘unpleasant and unnecessarily aggressive’ with Fifa workers.