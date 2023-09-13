Women's football: Luis Rubiales finally resigns

Luis Rubiales has finally resigned from his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation, after an unsolicited kiss earned him a slew of accusations — including sexual assault — with several probes into the incident.

Rubiales kissed Spain's forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the Women's World Cup final last month, which the footballer said she perceived as sexual assault.

"I'm going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work," said Rubiales in an interview on the television show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Calls for Rubiales' resignation have intensified over the past month.

Rubiales had until Sunday rejected accusations of sexual assault, insisting the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".