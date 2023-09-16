Spain: Rubiales denies wrongdoing in sexual assault hearing

Spain's former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has denied allegations of sexual assault and coercion filed by national team player and World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, during a preliminary court hearing on Friday,15 September.

Hermoso's allegations come on the backdrop of Rubiales' controversial kiss on the lips of the player during celebrations following the Women's World Cup final game last month.

The investigating judge imposed a restraining order on Rubiales that bars him from contacting or coming within 200 meters (656 feet) of Hermoso. State prosecutors had requested a ban of up to 500 meters.