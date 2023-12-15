SA T20 series: Time ripe to try Rinku, Jaiswal for bigger challenges

The three-match T20I series saw India bouncing back in style in the final game to end it 1-1, but the selectors will be more interested in the takeaways ahead of the T20 World Cup next June. There are only three more T20I games left after this against Afghanistan, though they have the option of taking some cues from the early stages of IPL.

A lot will, of course, depend on the kind of roadmap that BCCI want to take to end the 10-year drought of a major ICC title. Keeping aside the performance of stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Player of the Series, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh have continued to improve with each passing game. The later’s 39-ball 68 in the second game hardly betrayed the fact that the Kolkata Knight Riders batter was playing in his 10th international match.

What, however, was slightly worrying was Shubman Gill’s form as he failed in both the available games. It had been a dream year for the 24-year-old, who is the No.1 ranked batter in ODIs, but could not quite replicate the same form in the T20s where he has been a modest success with 316 runs in 13 games with a century – reaching double figures five times, including a 12 in Thursday’s game at the Wanderers.