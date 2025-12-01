Shooting star Sift Kaur Samra hopes her sport will be back in CWG 2030

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra may be one of the brightest shooting stars to emerge in the country over the last few years, and she has managed to lend sheen to the Khelo India University Games as well. The ongoing edition in Jaipur has seen her win individual silver and bronze in the 50m rifle 3 position for Guru Nanak Dev University at the Jagatpura Shooting Range on Sunday.

Welcoming the announcement of India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, Sift is hopeful that shooting will make a comeback in the multi-discipline showpiece after being discontinued as a medal event in both the 2022 Birmingham and 2026 Glasgow editions. Shooting was the calling card for India in both the last Asian Games and Summer Olympics — fetching the country three medals in Paris.

Speaking to SAI media, Sift said: “I am thrilled that India is hosting the Commonwealth Games and I am sure shooting will be included as an event. This is a fantastic opportunity for our national shooters to shine and bring home medals. I am also hoping that the event will lead to improved sports infrastructure, making it easier for aspiring athletes to learn and train.

“This year, I have participated in three World Cups — winning two individual medals and narrowly missing out on one. I have also won an individual gold medal at the Asian Championships. Currently, I am focused on the World Cup final in Doha, which is scheduled to take place later this year,” she said.