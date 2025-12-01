Shooting star Sift Kaur Samra hopes her sport will be back in CWG 2030
After a double medal act at Khelo India University Games, she will figure in World Cup final in Doha next
Olympian Sift Kaur Samra may be one of the brightest shooting stars to emerge in the country over the last few years, and she has managed to lend sheen to the Khelo India University Games as well. The ongoing edition in Jaipur has seen her win individual silver and bronze in the 50m rifle 3 position for Guru Nanak Dev University at the Jagatpura Shooting Range on Sunday.
Welcoming the announcement of India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, Sift is hopeful that shooting will make a comeback in the multi-discipline showpiece after being discontinued as a medal event in both the 2022 Birmingham and 2026 Glasgow editions. Shooting was the calling card for India in both the last Asian Games and Summer Olympics — fetching the country three medals in Paris.
Speaking to SAI media, Sift said: “I am thrilled that India is hosting the Commonwealth Games and I am sure shooting will be included as an event. This is a fantastic opportunity for our national shooters to shine and bring home medals. I am also hoping that the event will lead to improved sports infrastructure, making it easier for aspiring athletes to learn and train.
“This year, I have participated in three World Cups — winning two individual medals and narrowly missing out on one. I have also won an individual gold medal at the Asian Championships. Currently, I am focused on the World Cup final in Doha, which is scheduled to take place later this year,” she said.
Come 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Sift has set her eyes on a medal while also the Los Angeles 2028. ‘’I usually plan short term goals and I’m working towards achieving them one step at a time,” she said.
A regular participant in various avatars of Khelo India since 2020, Sift said it’s an excellent platform for individuals who want to take up sport as a professional career. “The Commonwealth Games will have a significant impact on our sport culture. When people come and watch our players compete in the stadium, they will be inspired to take up sports, and it will definitely trigger a sports mindset in our country,” the 24-year-old added.
Earlier this season, Sift maintained her dominance at the continental level by clinching her fourth consecutive Asian Championship gold in 50m rifle 3 position in Shymkent, Kazakhstan this August. After ending her KIUG campaign on an impressive note, the rifle shooter’s focus now is on the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar, scheduled from 4-9 December.
“I have been a constant part of Khelo India Games right from the very first edition in 2020… The Khelo India University Games is an excellent platform for athletes who take up sport later in life, particularly during their college years. It provides them a chance to showcase their talent and test their performance against others,’’ she signed off.
