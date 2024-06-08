T20 World Cup: India-Pak match holds key to bigger picture in the US

While such factors don’t necessarily add up to the right backdrop for yet another India-Pakistan clash at a World Cup, one hazards a prediction at his or her own peril. A head-to-head in World T20 shows the men in blue enjoying a 6-1 record, but the margin of error in this format is slender, and their last clash could have headed either way but for Kohli and Hardik Pandya pulling India out of the woods in a tricky chase.

In the 2021 edition in Dubai, India were in for a rude shock as Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan made light of a total of 151 as Pakistan bucked the trend with a 10-wicket victory. The green shirts may have been pilloried over the last two days after opening their campaign with an embarrassing Super Over loss against co-hosts US but then, who knows if it’s the proverbial kick in the backside they need in time for the India game.

Interestingly, records show that Pakistan actually finished better than India in the past two T20 World Cups. In the 2021 edition, while the Kohli-led India were shown the door in the group stage, their rivals played some exhilarating cricket until they were pipped by eventual champions Australia in the semi-final. The 2022 edition in Australia, meanwhile, had Pakistan finishing as runners-up while India were humbled by England in the semis.

While India may have the edge on paper, it would be worth the wait to see who has the last laugh!

India vs Pakistan: World T20 match-ups

2007 group stage: The two team’s first encounter in T20 World Cup history came in the group stages and it was a memorable one at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa. Put in to bat, India were restricted to 141/9, courtesy Mohammad Asif’s canny spell of 4-1-18-4. Robin Uthappa top scored with a 39-ball 50 while M.S. Dhoni added 33 off 31. Misbah-ul-Haq then spearheaded Pakistan’s innings with a 35-ball 53 as they levelled scores in their allotted 20 overs, leading to the second-ever tied match in T20I history. India prevailed 3-0 in an edge-of-the-seat bowl-out to win.