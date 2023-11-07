Three Indian chess players qualify for the Candidates Chess in Toronto, 2024

Anand again became the undisputed world champion in 2007, and successfully defended his title against Vladimir Kramnik in 2008, Veselin Topalov in 2010, and Boris Gelfand in 2012. In 2013, he lost the title to challenger Magnus Carlsen, and he lost a rematch to Carlsen in 2014 after winning the 2014 Candidates Tournament. Carlsen has been the world chess champion between 2013 and 2023.

While Candidates will be tougher, the three Indians, with Vidit (28) the oldest among them, have age on their side and will have little to lose and everything to gain by playing attacking chess. Pressure on them will possibly be less than on other more fancied players and that could give them an advantage. The manner in which both Vidit and Vaishali played at the Grand Swiss 2023—Vidit had to win his last game and he did so in spectacular style—is what would have given hope to Indian chess fans.

Vaishali said after winning the Grand Swiss that she had stopped bothering about ranking and norms and hence was enjoying the game even more. “It is after all a game,” quipped she with a disarming smile.