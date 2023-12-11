Tour of SA: Rinku Singh, a believer in Dhoni’s tips and Bajrangbali

If anyone had wagered before IPL 2023 that Rinku Singh could be very much in the running for a finisher’s spot in the T20 World Cup 2024, it would have been wishful thinking at its best. Well, the Aligarh boy stands on the threshold of realising his dream after a phenomenal eight months now — though there could be many a slip between the cup and the lip with the amount of jostling for space in the Indian middle order.

The abandonment of the first T20I against South Africa in Durban owing to rains on Sunday robbed the new-look Indian team of a chance to test themselves against the hosts — always a handful in their own backyard — but the next match is again on Tuesday, 12 December. Like the rest, Rinku is waiting to have a go even as he admits that the extra bounce on South African wickets offers an interesting challenge.

‘’This is the first time I have got a chance to work under Rahul Dravid sir. He made it clear that no. 5 will be my position, and told me to carry on the same way that I play,’’ Rinku said in a video interaction with bcci.tv. It’s certainly not an easy position to play in, as one has to adapt to the needs of the team, but the self-effacing cricketer feels he is no stranger to it.