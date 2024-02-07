U19 World Cup: Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas toast of India after fifth straight final

Sweeping into the last four with an all-win record, India were off to a disastrous start before Uday and Sachin (named after the Master Blaster, naturally) began the rescue mission – mixing caution with aggression after losing four quick wickets upfront. The partnership between the two was a masterclass in innings building and chasing as they milked singles relentlessly while putting the poor deliveries away for boundaries.

“I just believed in myself [after coming out to bat]. I knew it was a matter of one partnership and the game would be ours. I just kept telling myself repeatedly that I needed to bat till the end,” said Uday, who has now overtaken teammate Musheer Khan – brother of India international Sarfaraz Khan – as topscorer of the tournament.

A Mumbai boy, Sachin’s father Sanjay – a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar himself – named his son after Tendulkar and wanted him to be a cricketer even before he was born. “I had decided before he was even born that he would become a cricketer. His training started when he was only four and a half years old,’’ he told the Indian Express. A batter with a penchant for hitting the big sixes, Sachin had earlier scored 116 against Nepal at the ongoing event.

Skipper Uday, who hails from Punjab and has earlier led India in the U-19 Asia Cup, had been riding a great form throughout their South African odyssey – scoring a century and three fifties along the way. When he walked out to bat, the India colts were tottering at eight for two but Uday led from the front with an innings of 81 off 124 balls – taking India to their ninth final in this tournament.

Speaking to the media, Uday said his father who also wanted to be a cricketer, always taught him to value his wicket. ‘’He also used to play in the same manner, taking the game deep. So I tried to do the same. I knew I could play the big shots at the end if required. I knew as long as I was at the crease, the game was ours,’’ Uday said.

The U-19 World Cup has a legacy of producing some of the biggest names in Indian cricket in the new millennium – from the likes of Mohammed Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill. Only time can tell if the likes of Uday and Sachin can join the big league!