Violence has taken away my house, my dream, everything we had: India footballer

"It has taken away everything from us, everything we earned, everything we had," the player, hailing from Khumujama Leikai in Churachandpur district, told PTI.

"I heard the news of our house being torched and then the football turf that I built in Churachandpur was burnt. It was really heartbreaking.

"I had the big dream of providing a platform to the youngsters but it was taken away. Fortunately, my family escaped the violence and was shifted to a relief centre," he added.

After trying for a while, when the 27-year-old finally managed to get in touch with his mother, wailing at the other end amid the sound of gunshots in one of the epicentres of the violence, he immediately decided to go back to his parents.