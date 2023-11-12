What we talk about, when we talk about cricket

On the morning of Tuesday, 7 November, a WhatsApp message flashed on my phone: "Want to come for afg–aus today?"

Aaaargh! All of me leapt forward, even though I knew it was going to be impossible — it was a critical workday, and I had a doctor’s appointment I could not miss. Unable to say no, or yes, I eventually asked my friend to offer the ticket to someone else, but if he did not find any takers, to let me know. That was the little window I kept open for miracles.

I had been offered South Africa–Bangladesh tickets last minute on another WhatsApp group some days ago. That had not felt as urgent.

And really, I didn’t care that much about Australia — it was Afghanistan I wanted to watch.

My friend — let’s call him Q — echoed the sentiment. Of all the World Cup matches that were to be played before the semis, his key desire had been to watch the Afghanistan–Australia match in Mumbai.

What was going on here?